On the French Right - New and Old: An Interview with Alain de Benoist
Frank Adler
Jul 30, 2024
•
Actaeon Journal
30
2
The Desire to be a Man
By Auguste Villiers de l'Isle-Adam
Jul 4, 2024
•
Actaeon Journal
9
March 2024
The Lament of the Sword - Léon Bloy
The first time the Spirit of Sabaoth spoke about me, it was to keep men from forgetting that I had been seen all aflame on the threshold of the lost…
Mar 9, 2024
•
Actaeon Journal
16
August 2023
The Bourgeois Mind - Nikolai Berdyaev
A Spiritual State
Aug 22, 2023
•
Actaeon Journal
11
July 2023
France in the Midst of Riots - Alain de Benoist
A little over a week after the outbreak of the riots, Alain de Benoist draws up their genealogy.
Jul 11, 2023
•
Actaeon Journal
10
June 2023
Pindar Fragment I: Unfaithfulness of Wisdom - Friedrich Hölderlin
O child who clings to the pontian wild hide, The stone-loving, highest of all natures, Holding, to all cities joined, That presently lauds Good-willing…
Jun 17, 2023
•
Actaeon Journal
9
May 2023
Catalogue of Books at Hölderlin's House in Nürtingen
A great list of works which Hölderlin would have studied in depth.
May 31, 2023
•
Actaeon Journal
13
1
April 2023
Timeline of Classical Mythology
A very helpful companion to the Greek myths, particularly Hesiod's work.
Apr 29, 2023
•
Actaeon Journal
17
The Gods in Exile - Heinrich Heine
Gods in Exile, in which Heine has gathered up some of the mediæval legends concerning the later history of the Greek and Roman gods, was written in the…
Apr 8, 2023
•
Actaeon Journal
7
March 2023
Naturphilosophie and Pantheistic War - Heinrich Heine
A wonderful section from Heine's On the History of Religion and Philosophy in Germany
Mar 31, 2023
•
Actaeon Journal
Christian Morality and the European Revolution - Letters of Tocqueville and Gobineau
Tocqueville about the new social morality of our age
Mar 2, 2023
•
Actaeon Journal
5
January 2023
Hegel and Marx - Carl Schmitt
The juxtaposition of these two names is not intended to suggest the task of identifying and expounding upon dependencies and autonomies, similarities or…
Jan 7, 2023
•
Actaeon Journal
7
1
